Two die as burning bricks fall at kiln Deceased were loading

Indore : Two persons working at a brick kiln were killed after a heap of burning bricks fell on them in Hira Nagar on Saturday. The men were severely burnt due to which they could not be saved.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sanjay Mehra, 28, resident of Beka village in Simrole and his relative Parasram Mehra, 30, of Dongargaon in Mhow. They were working at the brick kiln of Kannu Prajapat when the mishap occurred. Later, the police were informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sanjay and Parasram had gone there for loading bricks in the vehicle. They were working there when the incident took place. The police recorded the statements of other workers and owner of kiln.

It is being investigated whether the incident took place due to negligence or bricks fell on them accidentally. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation into the case.