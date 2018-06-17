‘Trees are like fathers who feed and protect us’

Indore : A father teaches many lessons to his children while silently protecting and caring for them in every possible way. Nature around us plays a similar role for us asking for very little care in return.

Some environmentalists consider their trees as fathers who demand little attention in return for protection, love and care.

Father’s Day is observed on June 17. Local residents talked about their special forever-fathers. Excerpts

Trees protect us

“Every tree, plant and bush in my garden is dear to me. They protect me from weather, negativity and starvation. They provide everything that is needed for a person to stay happy and healthy.

Just like fathers, they never ask for too much. Whenever I have a bad day, I just walk into my garden. My trees show care. Plants become my friends and inquire about my pain. Flowers urge me to smile.”

magic of nature

“I did not know the magic of nature for a long time in my life. My husband late Jimmy McGilligan shared a special relation with trees and plants. I remember how he communicated with them. He would often quote stating that certain plant needs tender love and care while some needs little more attention. I often spend time with nature. These trees surrounding my house heal me from all the pain and diseases. They dance around when I am happy and motivate me when I am feeling low. They are like fathers who protect and provide for their children.”