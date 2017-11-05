Traders body suggests Jaitley to freeze return filing for 10 days, upgrade GSTN

Indore : With the increasing chaos over slow pace of GSTN portal causing enough woes to traders and tax consultants while filing return, Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suggested the government to freeze the process of certain GST return filing for a while and make necessary rectifications on back-end part of GSTN to get rid of the problems.

The suggestion was extended to finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is also the chairman of GST Council, by the apex traders’ representative body of the city with more than 60 different member traders organisations.

General secretary of the chamber, Sushil Sureka informed that we put forth certain suggestions for consideration of GST Council to further smoothen the system and make process of filing of returns better.

The chamber has suggested that filing of GSTR-2 (July 2017) should be freezed for 10 days as GST server has faced many back-end problems in last few days.

Matching of GSTR-1/2 and system error was important problem in system. If the council freezes filing of GSTR-2 for 10 days, backend team of Infosys may work on those problems and rectify all the faulty back-end software code. This will not only give time to software team, but also in turn result in better and robust interface, Surekha said.

The chamber further said that “Government has always insisted on better compliance in GST system. Due to lack of knowledge or shortage of time or server load, huge quantum of registered dealers (RD) could not file GSTR-1. In such a situation the council should give another chance to RD to file GSTR-1 with complete Set of data, so that compliance increases. Also this will in turn decrease load of GSTR-2/GSTR-1A.”

“We have informed the council that many RDs could not file return or could only submit data and faced ‘system error’. There return was not filed. Due to lack of knowledge there were few mistakes in returns as well. Thus, another chance should be given to RD to amend GSTR-1 for 10 days,” Sureka said.

However, he expressed confidence that the council will appreciate the suggestions and take proper action in line with them.

