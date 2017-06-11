TKS holds parent-teacher meet

Indore : With the aim to make parents aware of their child’s strength and weaknesses and to ascertain ways of strengthening their intellect, a parent-teacher meet of around 450 parents from classes IX to XII was convened at Tirathbai Kalachand School (TKS) on Saturday.

The meeting was held in two sessions where parents shared educational problems of their wards with teachers and learnt innovative methods to support their children to tackle increasing competition.

In his address, principal Col (Veteran) Vasant Shintre, AEC emphasised on general discipline which enables students to overcome most academic challenges. He further discussed active involvement of parents and teachers in building a strong foundation for young minds. Vice-principal Promila Patwa and other staff members also attended the meeting.