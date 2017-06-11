Three absconding accused arrested

Lasudiya kidnapping

Indore : Crime branch sleuths on Saturday arrested two persons, who were on the run in kidnapping case of a youth under Lasudiya area few days ago. The arrested are being questioned to know more about the kidnapping and the whereabouts of their accomplices.

ASP Amarendra Singh said that a group of miscreants had kidnapped Sandeep Rai of Lasudiya Kankad area at gunpoint few days ago. People of the area had informed police soon after the incident and the victim was rescued.

Four persons – Indraraj Singh Dangi of Vidisha, Manak Patel of Sagar, Sameer Nama of Jhalawad Rajasthan and Rahul Yadav of Gautampura – were arrested from the spot while three of their aides – Deepak Jaisawal, Arjun Thakur and Shailendra Jaiswal – were on the run.

On the directives of senior police officials, crime branch started a search for the accused and acting on a tip-off, accused Deepak Jaiswal and Arjun Thakur were arrested from near Arandia bypass on Saturday and handed them over to Lasudiya police for further action. One of their aides Shailendra is still at large and a search is on to nab him.

The accused told police that they had been changing places like Ratlam, Sihore, Ujjain, Depalpur and Nathdwara in order to evade arrest.

Deepak, Arjun and Shailendra have their partnership in liquor contracts. Arjun was earlier booked by Kshipra police for rape, arms act, etc. It is also being investigated that who had given them shelter during their on the period.