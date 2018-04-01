Teacher killed, hubby injured in road accident

Indore : A woman teacher was killed after a speeding truck hit her while she was going for shopping with her husband in Betma on Friday night. Her husband received minor injury in the accident. The police have recovered the truck and a search is on for errant driver.

Betma police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that the deceased has been identified as Mugdha Khatawkar, a resident of Indore Road, Betma, was going for shopping with her husband Milind. They had reached Depalpur Road when a dumper truck hit their bike. After hit by the truck, Mugdha fell on the road and came under the wheel. Milind fell on the road side, so he received minor injuries.

The errant truck driver managed to flee leaving truck on the spot soon after the accident. Local residents informed the police and took Mugdha to the hospital but she could not be saved. Police said that Mugdha was employed as a teacher in a private school in Betma.

A case under Section 304-A of IPC has been registered against the errant driver and the search is on for him on the basis of truck’s registration number.