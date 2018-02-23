Swachh Survey: Central team checks situation on ground in Indore

Indore: With the Swachh Survey taking place to find out cleanest city in the country for the year 2018, armed with hi-tech gadgets, a team of central government on Thursday started field verification of the standard of cleanliness and sanitation situation maintained by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in city.

Keeping absolute secrecy, the team members inspected various spots and collected feedback from citizens on garbage management system and sanitation situation in the city. They also captured photographs of different sites from their hand-held gadgets, uploading the same on Quality Council of India website from the spot.

The entire survey report was being prepared online. No paper was used by the team members to note down anything during the survey. The members divided themselves in separate teams and toured the city. One member of the team, accompanied by IMC officers visited markets, colonies and trenching ground while other members paid a surprise visit to different locations of the city.

The team first reached Choithram Mandi and sought to know from shopkeepers the garbage management system there. The team asked from the shopkeepers if the IMC vehicle come to pick garbage everyday or not and do they segregated waste in dry and wet waste.

The team members also checked shops if they have separate dustbins for dry and wet waste and inspected vegetable market at Scheme No 78 and residential colonies in MOG Lines area and Photi Kothi area. The team later visited Sarwate and Gangwal Bus stand and checked public toilets there. They also talked to passengers and shopkeepers to collect their feedback on cleanliness.

1-hour survey of trenching ground

The survey team spent trenching ground in Devguradia area and spent nearly one hour there. The team members checked how much waste reaches to the trenching ground and how it is treated there. The team members visited plant used to convert waste into manure and the one used to prepare paver blocks out of garbage. The team also talked to raggers pickers deployed at the trenching ground to segregate waste.