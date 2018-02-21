Swachh Survey: Another central team arrives to check ground reality in Indore

Indore: While a central government team is already camping in city and going through documents pertaining to efforts of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in cleanliness, another team from New Delhi reached the city on Tuesday to check the ground reality.

The team will visit different areas of the city and collect feedback from citizens on garbage management system and sanitation situation in the hitherto cleanest city of India.

Later, the team will inspect garbage collection and segregation mechanism and composting units among others in the city.

Based on documents submitted by IMC, a committee from Delhi will message the visiting team members the list of places they must inspect in the city. The IMC officials will only help them travel to those locations.

Garbage is segregated in wet and dry waste at source in the city and transported by IMC vehicles to trenching ground in Devguradia. Many gated community and restaurants treat wet waste on their premises itself while dry waste is being transported to trenching ground by IMC vehicles.

Besides, roads are cleaned every day. Nearly 15,000 individuals and public toilets have also been constructed in the city to check open defecation.

More than 4,000 cities are participating in Swachh Surveskshan-2018. These cities will be awarded marks out of total 4,000 marks and accordingly, their ranks will be decided. As big as 1400 marks are for citizen feedback, 1,400 marks for documentation and 1,200 marks for inspection.

While one team had been verifying documents for the last two day, another team will begin its inspection of facilities in the city on Wednesday.

Last year, Indore was declared cleanest city in the country. It is leaving no stone unturned to retain the cleanest city status.