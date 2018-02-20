Swachh Survekshan: Central team begins inspection in Indore

Verifies documents related to cleanliness work, to check facilities during next two days

Indore: A two-member team of Swachh Survekshan 2018 reached city on Monday to inspect cleanliness scenario and check whether the city could retain the tag of being the cleanest city in the country.

Team members reached the city in morning and visited Smart City office to check and verify documents related to the works done in the city to keep it clean. Out of the 4000 points given to the participant city under the Swachh Survekshan, 1,400 points will be given on the documents.

The team members also took feedback from local residents and they will start field survey from Tuesday.

The team members will stay in city for two more days for the survey on cleanliness. Last year, Indore bagged the top position in the survey and officials of Indore Municipal Corporation claimed to maintained the position this year as well.

Mayor, commissioner on toes

A day before the Swachh Survekshan team hit the grounds, mayor Malini Gaud and commissioner Manish Singh inspected cleanliness and sanitation facilities across the city on Monday. Along with inspecting the facilities at public toilets, Gaud also checked passenger buses at Teen Imli Bus Stand and ordered the chief sanitation inspector to slap challans on seven bus owners.