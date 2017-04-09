Survey of Indore-Jabalpur new rail route completed

New route will reduce distance between two cities by 128 km n 30 new stations to be developed

Indore : Detailed survey of Indore-Jabalpur new rail route via Kannod, which will reduce distance between the cities by 129 km, has been completed. Now the West-Central Railway is in process of sending the report to railway board.

The new rail route was proposed in railway budget 2016-17. After that West-Central Railway (WCR) started a detailed survey of the project. According to official sources, it took 13 month to complete the survey, which covered construction of station buildings and bridges, etc. Alignment of the track is also being finalised in the survey. Sources said the report would be sent to railway board soon which will prepare an estimated cost for the project. However, as per preliminary estimation, cost of the project is Rs 4320 crore. The proposed new route from Jabalpur will pass through Gadarwara, Udaipura, Budhani, Kannod and Dewas to Indore. Indore-Dewas and Jabalpur-Gadarwara railway track is already there and the rest of the stretch is to be connected. The distance of Indore-Jabalpur via Bhopal is 599 km, while the proposed rail route will reduce the distance to 470 km.

New stations to be set-up at Aamgaon, Barkhera, Kelakachachh, Udaipura, Anvaria, Bareli, Kothri, Shivtala, Baktara, Dobi, Sudon, Ramnagar, Balkera, Manthani, Bargheu, Nasrullaganj, Balagaon, Bapcha, Piplia, Khategaon, Sirsodia, Kannod, Devli,Borani, Kheri, Aakhepur, Bhokhakhari and Dewas.

At present the following trains running between the two stations – Narmada Express (distance 599 km) via Jabalpur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Overnight Express (distance 554 km) via Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dewas, Indore. Indore-Jabalpur Intercity (distance 758 km) via Jabalpur, Katani, Guna and Indore.

Former MLA of Khategaon Kailash Kundal had made a private pledge in MP Assembly in 1993-14, which was unanimously adopted and sent to Union government demanding new rail line between Indore-Jabalpur via Dewas, Kannod, Khategaon, Budhani and Gagarwara. After 23 years, the demand seems to be fulfilled. After getting approval from railway board, the railways will start processes of acquisition of land from government departments and farmers and appraise the railway ministry.

Detailed survey report of Indore-Jabalpur new rail line via Dewas, Kannod, Khategaon, Budhani, Gadarwas has been completed and the report will be sent to railway board soon. The new rail line would reduce distance between Indore-Jabalpur by 129 km. Surendra Yadav, Chief Public Relation Officer, West Central Railway, Jabalpur