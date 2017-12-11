Sunny weather brings relief for Indoreans

Indore : As the cyclone ‘Ockhi’ is weakening gradually, the weather condition in the city too experienced change after four days and the day temperature recorded rise on Saturday.

While the day temperature recorded increase of two degrees Celsius, the night temperature also witnessed rise of about six degrees.

Citizens witnessed sunshine and cleared sky and also got relief from severe cold condition.

According to the Meteorological department, “Change in weather condition is the result of weakened Ockhi. City had witnessed cold waves as the winds blowing from the northern part of the country while the clouds and rainfall too pulled the temperature down.”

Conditions would remain same in coming days as well. “City would witness a clear and dry condition in coming days. The increase in temperature is also a result of change in wind pattern,” weathermen added.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius while the night temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius.

The humidity on morning was recorded as 58 per cent while in the evening, it was 45 per cent.