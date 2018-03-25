Sunday Guest: Once a sportsman, always a sportsman

Indore : Sports have an interesting way of tuning life into a musical rhythm that teaches the lesson of enjoying the journey without worrying about destination. Balancing several tasks of life without stress or worry, 70-year-old retired banker Santosh Kaushik spoke about importance of living life as an adventure rather than taking it as a challenge.

“People often wonder how is it possible to manage time and get everything done; my mantra is simply to live life like we play a game,” Kaushik said. With a proactive attitude towards life, he inspires everyone around with his energy and charm.

Sharing his childhood memories, Kaushik said, “I was 12 when I first played table tennis inspired by my elder brothers (Anand and Narendra).” His fondness turned into passion as he became a better player.

“In 1964, I represented MP in first championship and where we bagged bronze,” Kaushik said. Following that, he never looked back and continued to play no matter what.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember how many matches I have played and won, maybe hundreds and thousands, but I can still feel the thrill of being alive whenever I play,” Kaushik said. After graduating from school, he decided to study sociology and economics.

“I was in first year when I passed banking test and joined Union Bank on starting salary,” Kaushik said. Refusing to compromise his passion or education, he learned the art of balancing.

“I completed my bachelors from a night school and practiced in the morning as well as in the evening, before and after my working hours,” Kaushik said. Though it appeared like he never slept, in reality he slept and still managed everything.

“Playing sports, in my case table tennis, made me feel peaceful, energetic and happy,” Kaushik said. He explained that sports instead of hindering made managing other tasks easier.

“I have learned so many things because of sports, primarily to live disciplined life with acceptance of everything as a part of journey including failures and winnings,” Kaushik said. He passed on the same lessons with freedom to choose their way to his son CLAT mentor Ashutosh and grandson Kartikey. “I cannot even remember how many matches I won or lost even if I start looking at my rewards, because they never mattered, what mattered was the game,” Kaushik said.

