Sunday Guest: Breathing life into dead scrap

Indore : Our heart always finds its desired way, but it is often hindered by logic and social considerations. Aware of his passion, 26-year-old scrap artist Deval Verma eventually found his profession after braving series of hurdles.

Sharing his tale of turns, he talked about changes in experience of life because of passion. “I feel uncomfortable and upset if I don’t do what I love– work with scrap to create art. And that is what passion does to a person,” Deval said.

Growing up in a family of lawyers, he had initially chosen a route to become the family’s maiden engineer with no trace of artistic aspirations. “We have about 20 lawyers in our family including my father Rajendra Krishna Verma,” Deval said.

He was never inclined towards art but metal attracted him like magnets. “I was in class XI when I first used spare parts that I had collected to build a three-inch model of motorbike,” Deval said.

Bagging appreciation for his art, he was motivated to create more designs. “In class XII, my uncle (Devdutt Ratnagar, CEO at a company in Pune) suggested that I should get into product designing as it would fit my interest,” Deval said.

While he studied for designing entrance examination, his family did not find it a good option. “Following my parent’s wishes, I did mechanical engineering as it would also give me a chance to work with machines and metal,” Deval said.

After graduation, he got an offer to join as junior engineer like most of his classmates. “I did not tell my parents and instead started working on my art project,” Deval said.

Giving opportunity to his passion, a motor company offered him to design their furniture out of metal scrap. “I took the offer losing no time and received handsome remuneration from it,” Deval said.

Choosing to become a designer over engineer, he hunted for more projects. “I would research about the future of scrap art and luckily, got offers from some other companies,” Deval said.

Looking at their son’s success in his area of interest, his parents supported him and agreed to give designing a trial year run. “After working for three months, I realised the need for learning more and studied designing at MIT Pune,” Deval said.

While he learned designing, he missed working with metal scrap and often took breaks for it. “I continued my work and even hosted an exhibition in Indore once during the diploma,” Deval said.

With time, he progressed and became first working artist in his family.