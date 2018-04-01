Sunday Guest: A designer, singer & social worker who lives every day anew

Indore : In an era of start-ups where most people want to monetise their passion, interests and creativity, 65-year-old retired telecom marketing executive D P Shrivastava creates the best out everything and gifts them to people to make them smile.

From fulfilling his every day responsibility with family and friends, his creativity and social work are inspiring. Sharing his journey, Shrivastava said, “I come from a humble family, which taught me many things.” He learned the value of money and artistic skills. “First time I got interested in creative activities was in 1964,” Shrivastava said.

He had moved to Jaora to live with his grandfather. “My grandfather was a creative person and he motivated me when I made my first art using soil and parmal (puffed rice),” Shrivastava said.

He tried more artwork and made models using egg shells, paper and soil. “Then, times changed and I learned about computer designing. I decided to make everyone smile with happy messages and jokes,” Shrivastava said.

He began a series on comic themes and positive messages. “I still re-make all the wedding cards into envelopes, create traditional arts using leftovers in house,” Shrivastava said.

Creativity was is in blood but his belief in gender equality and contribution to his wife’s success make him stand apart. “My wife (gynaecologist Dr Usha Shrivastava) had completed her MBBS when we got married,” Shrivastava recalled.

Starting a new trend in his family, he took charge of most household chores while managing his job. “I wanted my wife to become a good doctor and for that I had to help her by giving her time to study further,” Shrivastava said.

While Usha was completing her master of surgery (MS) course, he experimented and became MS, a Master of Sabzi! (Cooking food specially vegetables).

The couple runs a charitable hospital, Mother Care, in Vijay Nagar. “I remember going to school barefoot at times, because we could not afford to buy shoes,” Shrivastava said.

His childhood did not have luxury of choosing items. “I would cry whenever I saw beggars because my heart-ached for them. So, I decided to help people. My wife supported me,” Shrivastava said.

Wanting to live each day with joy, he pursued other interests and became a singer in 1999. “During a picnic organised by Dr Rakesh Jain, I picked up microphone and sang Hindi film song,‘kisi ki muskurato pe..,” Shrivastava said. Receiving appreciation, he practised and polished his skills.

But that was not all. He has more plans now. “I want to learn website designing and other arts,” Shrivastava told Free Press.