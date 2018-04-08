Students of MIMS stage sit-in in front of CM House

Ask government to take over management of college or transfer them to other colleges

Indore/Bhopal : Around 80 students of Modern Institute of Medical Science, Indore staged a sit-in in front of CM House demanding action to save their admission on Saturday. The students were not allowed to meet the CM.

The students were demanding that the CM must step into the matter to save their career as the college which was started last year was debarred from running new session this year. They said either the government should take over the management of the college or transfer them to other colleges.

Some of the students on the term of anonymity said that the teachers are not taking classes. The laboratory and other basic requirements are not up to the mark. The teachers and other staff members have been on strike since November after they were not given the salaries for the last 12 months.

One of the protesting students said we were admitted to this college through central counselling of NEET-2017 exam. After, the college was debarred from admitting students in the new session the problems increased for us.

The drama between the police, CM house officials and students continued for more than four hours. The students returned home after the assurance from the authorities of action will be taken within a week.

However, the students threatened to hold a protest at massive scale if government doesn’t take a decision about their future.