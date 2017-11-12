Students clean Indore Cancer Foundation campus

Indore : Supporting organisations and learning to become active contributors to society, students of Vidyasagar School, Emerald Heights International School (EHIS), St Paul Higher Secondary School and some others participated in cleaning the campus of Indore Cancer Foundation on Saturday.

Taking day’s off from their studies, students masked up for the day of activities filled with cleaning, cutting and landscaping of the school premises. With support from their schools, students learned to work in teams and staying humble.

Discussing the drive, EHIS president Mukteshwar Singh said, “I feel it is important for students to learn everything in life, from cutting grass to handling corporate meetings.

Simple physical activities as philanthropic efforts help in building good individuals for future.” “We want our students to work for society and build a strong nation with kindness; and hence, there is no better day than today to start these efforts,” Singh said.

While talking about the importance of students’ engagement in such drives, Vidyasagar principal DC Sharma emphasised on the need of such activities for students.

Joining the drive, exchange students from different countries also helped landscaping the premise.

Sharing her experience, student Gurveen Khanuja said, “I feel good that my efforts will make someone smile, maybe the patients will feel better sitting in the premise if it is clean and pleasant.”

She explained that considering the effect of their actions helped them feel better and positive throughout the day.

“It is a nice thing to do and I feel good when we do something for others, whether it is cleaning a premise or building a washroom or donate bags,” student Yashavit Singh said. He elaborated that their school has been organising various philanthropic activities recently.

Sharing his experience, student Sahil Lalwani said, “I think we all need to be responsible citizens and work for the city in every way possible and this is just a little effort for one foundation.” He elaborated that many such drives are needed to transform our city into a smart city that does not exploit environment.