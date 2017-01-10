Startup Expo to be held at IIM Indore on January 22

Indore: With an objective to facilitate growth of startups, Indian Institute of Management Indore would conduct the first ever startup showcase in Central India—iExpo 2017 on January 22.

The event would be organised by Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Indore. The event would provide multiple avenues for interaction among startups, investors and partners.

iExpo is a stall presentation event which is a globally accepted format to facilitate interaction among various stakeholders. The event would also witness presentation and pitching session for startups to let investors get an idea about the startups. Investors are expected to discuss mentoring and investment opportunities in the startups.

“By showcasing their products and services to industry experts, investors and potential customers, startups can increase their visibility,” a release issued by IIM Indore said. Investors like CLUB ah!; Z Nation Labs; Silicon Valley Venture Catalysts; coming to put in money in the startups coming for the event, the new age entrepreneurs definitely stand to gain. The investors will be helping startups in developing their entire technology stack.