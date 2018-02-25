SRS Music Group presents an evening of evergreen melodies
SRS Musical Group organised a programme of evergreen Bollywood melodies at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagrah on Friday. Singers Chander Singh Parmar, Sanjay Mandloi, Shekhar Parihar, Nitin Sharma, Manoj Tiwari, Jakir Patel and Narendra Deewan staged melodious performances. Amoli Mule, Sapna Pathak and Jayshree mesmerised audiences with tuneful renditions. Songs of legendary singers and composers Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Mukesh and Kumar Sanu were staged. Anil Bhavalkar conducted the programme. Naveen Mule proposed a vote of thanks Photos by-Anand Shivre