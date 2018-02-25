SPIPS hosts annual function

St Paul Institute of Professional Studies (SPIPS) organised 8th annual function on St Paul premises recently. Parents were mesmerised by a plethora of talent exhibited by students in cultural performances. Chief guest DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad lighted the traditional lamp. He conveyed best wishes to the institute for being a leader in cleanliness and discipline and appreciated the show put up by students. Institute president Dr Bishop Chacko TJ chaired the programme. College director Fr Simon Raj conveyed best wishes to students. Principal Dr Sr Alice Thomas presented annual report. The programme was conducted by students .