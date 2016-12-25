‘Spent sleepless night during surgical strike’

Def min says tension eased after boys came back safely

Indore : Union defense minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that he spent sleepless night on September 29, 2016 while the army conducted surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan. The minister said that he dozed off only after he was informed about its success.

Parrikar was in the city on Saturday to attend inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) 62nd national convention at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College ground.

In an informal discussion with reporters, he said, “When we win cricket match against Pakistan, people praise our cricketers. I sometimes get tense apprehending what if Team India loses the match. The same tension was evident when the army was given a go ahead for surgical strike across LoC. I could not sleep. I shuddered at the mere thought of the fate of our (NDA-led Central government) if something went wrong.