Speeding car overturns after hitting elderly person

Indore : A speeding car overturned after hitting an elderly man on AB Road in Rajendra Nagar area on Friday late night. The car was driven by a woman who also had received minor injury in the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigation into the case.

According to the police, the incident took place near Gadbadi Bridge on AB Road. A speeding Skoda Rapid car first hit 60-year-old Dayaram of Amar Palace Colony and later overturned after ramming tree. Dayaram got critically injured in the accident. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by the passersby but he could not be saved.

Family member Rahul said that Dayaram was employed in a company and he was returning home. He was crossing the road when the speeding car hit him. Police said that car was driven by the woman named Akanksha and she was also got injured. However, he car was found overturned and she was not there when police reached there.

Pushpa, a family member of deceased, had lodged a complaint with Rajendra Nagar police station staff in this regard.

Police said that the investigation is on and the driver could not be identified till Saturday evening.