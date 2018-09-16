SICA School celebrates Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at SICA 78 School with great exuberance on Friday. Chief guest of the programme was chairperson of SICA Educational Trust Padmini Khajanchi. School principal SL Gorya, headmistress Kalavathy and AHM Vijaylaxmi witnessed the programme. The whole arena was decorated with Hindi quotes students of primary classes presented skits, dohas, poem and speech. An interesting Qawwali was presented by the tiny tots. At last the chief guest shed light on the importance of Hindi language.