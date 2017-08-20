Shunned by UPSC, Ayurveda doc ends life

Indore : A 32-year-old doctor committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Hira Nagar area of the city on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot but his family members informed police that he was quite depressed as he was not selected in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Investigating officer SI Ashok Kanesh informed that the deceased has been identified as Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Sukhliya area of the city. He was a BAMS and professor at an Ayurveda college, Khandwa Road. Ashish was found hanging by his wife when she woke up in the morning. She immediately informed her neighbors and later to the police.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the exact reason for his suicide is not yet established. Family members informed that Ashish was also preparing for UPSC Exams since few years and he was not selected this year too which pushed in depression. Police are taking the statements of his wife and other family members to know the reason for the suicide. The investigation is underway into the case. Ashish hailed from Chhatarpur district and was staying in the city with wife since few years.

After autopsy, family members took his body to Chhatarpur for last rites.