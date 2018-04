Shri Kayastha Mahasabha holds cultural event

Indore: A cultural programme and felicitation of women members were recently organised by Shri Kayastha Mahasabha at Santosh Sabhagrah located at YN Road. Mahasabha general secretary Rajesh Saxena said 11 community members were given Kayasthanetri Award. The chief guests of the programme were former judge Avinash Khare and Suresh Ranadive. Guests were welcomed by Mahasabha president Rakesh Shrivastav, Dilip Kanungo, Jagdish Nigam and others. Kavita Argal presented dance recital. Meera Nigam presented mementos to the chief guests. The programme was conducted by Brijesh Saxena and Anju Nigam. Vote of thanks was proposed by Subhash Shrivastav and Aruna Shrivastav.