Shramoday Vidyalayas in  Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior soon, announces CM

Pucca houses for every labourer in next three years

Indore : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that pucca houses will be made available to every labourer in the state. The project will be completed in three years. He was addressing a state-level meeting of unorganised labourers at Panagar in Jabalpur district on Saturday.

Chouhan said that government will bear school fee of labourer’s children from class I to doctorate, including engineering, medical and prestigious management institutes. The CM said that Shramoday Vidyalayas will be opened in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Indore on the lines of public schools.

Besides, free coaching will be made available in best coaching institutes for outstanding children of unorganised labourers to help them prepare for competitive examinations, he said, adding that treatment facility for labourers with serious ailments will be ensured in well-known private hospitals.

The CM said bank loan too will be made available for the labourers so that they can become self-reliant. He said that loan will be made available to one lakh labourers every year for self-employment.

Chouhan also declared that a complete health check-up will be conducted of labourers’ children under five years of age and special nutritious meals will be arranged for malnourished children. He said that Rs 4,000 will be provided to women labourers between six to nine months of pregnancy 6 to 9 months for nutrition.

CM also informed the gathering about distribution of slippers/shoes under Charan Paduka Yojana and another scheme for distribution of cold water bottles to women labourers who collect tendu leaves, mahua flowers and chirounji. He said that arrangement is being made for cash payment of Rs 5, 000 from Panchayat/Urban unit in case of death of a labourer so that last rites can be performed with dignity. He announced that family of deceased labourer will be given Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death and Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an accident.