Showrooms with NiMo, Choksi connect searched

Jewellery, diamond worth Rs 4.20crore seized from state

Indore : Enforcement Directorate (ED) has turned its attention on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s property in Madhya Pradesh. In the last eight days, ED sleuths have conducted search operations in four cities of the state and seized diamond and jewellery worth Rs 4.20 crore. The duo is accused in Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud case

Ever since the scam came to fore, CBI, ED and Income Tax sleuths are having scouring the length and the breadth of the country conducting searches at jewellery showrooms of Gitanjali, Gili and Dedmas brands that are promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi

Sources said in comparison to New Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat, Modi and Choksi have minimal presence the state. In its first action, ED sleuths raided Gitanjali showroom in DB Mall at Bhopal on February 17. Diamond and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 2.20 crore was seized from the showroom.

Earlier this week, ED undertook search operation in Jabalpur and Indore. The operation that began on Monday continued for two days and ended up with seizure of diamond jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh from Gitanjali showroom in Jabalpur’s sadar area.

Similarly, a search operation was carried out at a showroom in Shoppers’ Stop at BRTS in Indore on Monday. The operation ended with seizure of jewellery worth Rs 1.20 crore.

On Thursday, ED officers had raided at Gitanjali showroom in Chhatarpur, a district famous for diamond mining. The sleuths seized diamond jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh.