Showers in wee hours gifts pleasant weekend after a brief lull

Cloudy sky, rains with thunderstorm to continue for the next 48 hours

Indore : After a spell of drying heat and irking humidity, dark clouds enveloped city sky and opened up to provide much-needed relief to citizens as well as farmers in the wee hours of Saturday.

The rains, which started pouring since 4 am and continued till noon, pulled the temperature down by some notches, making the weather pleasant for a lovely weekend celebration.

The pleasure in citizens was evident as many ventured out of home to enjoy the weather after the morning broke. Post rains, crowd, especially of youths and morning walkers looking for fresh and hot snacks, were seen at roadside eateries and local food joints in almost all the areas of the city.

However, the comfort seemed short-lived, as weather again turned itchy after the rains stopped, raising temperature and humidity.

Though the downpour appeared quite heavy, weatherman recorded merely 7.4 mm rainfall on the day. With this, total rainfall of the season reached 520 mm (20 inch). Explaining the reason the weatherman said “Not all parts of the city witnessed equal rains. The precipitation was heavy at central division, but others parts of the city was mild.”

As usual, traffic flow was also hit by the rains, as people faced a tough time to negotiate the waterlogged roads to rush to their workplaces during the peak office hours. Worst hit were the areas having road construction works underway.

The traffic chaos was evident on several roads, including a stretch between Patnipura and Malwa Mill Square and MG Road and Aerodrome Road. Commuters in Labriyabheru area too had to bear the brunt with one of the lanes of the major road being completely inundated.

Power disruption added to the woes of people, as electricity distribution company snapped supply in most of the areas, thanks to technical snag caused by flooding rainwater. Mahalaxmi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Scheme No. 74, Vaishali Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Kalani Nagar and many other localities had to suffer power cut early in the morning for at least two hours.

Meanwhile, meteorological department predicted rains with thunderstorm to continue for the next 48 hours and said that the sky will remain cloudy at least for a couple of days.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, which dropped to normal as it was hovering two degrees Celsius over the usual notch.

