Shivraj to woo docs in Mahapanchayat

Docs expect one-sided announcements

Indore : Doctors’ Mahapanchayat will be held at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal by month end. The exercise is aimed to woo doctors to avoid damage in assembly elections.

As pre-preparation, state government has asked doctors and their associations to send in their demands before the mega meet in Bhopal, which 3000 doctors are likely to attend. At ‘mahapanchayat’, state government may make announcements in their favour.

Nursing Home Association city president Dr Vijay Harlalka said Doctors’ Mahapanchayat may be held on September 25.

He said Association members will raise long pending issue of operating nursing homes in residential areas about which chief minister had given consent earlier.

“We will raise demands related to us before chief minister,” Dr Harlalka told Free Press.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association Indore president Dr Poonam Mathur denied receiving official invite for mahapanchayat but said association has informed government about its demands.

“We have several issues pending including seventh pay commission for medical teachers,” she said.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association will also place its demands to get government’s nod before model code of conduct comes into force in state.

Sources said many doctors are unwilling to attend Mahapanchayat as they suspect that CM will make fresh announcements pertaining to their demands instead of listening to their problems.