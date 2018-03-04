Shanti express must be extended up to Rajkot: Mahajan

Indore : Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has asked railway minister Piyush Goyal for extension of Indore-Gandhi Nagar Shanti Express (train no. 19309/19310) up to Rajkot.

In a letter on behalf of Mahajan, the LS speaker’s principal secretary Sunil Tanted asked personal secretary of the railway minister, Dr Praveen Gedam to communicate the request to the minister.

The letter stated that it was informed to Mahajan that earlier the Shanti Express used to run up to Ahmadabad, but owing to some maintenance work in Ahmadabad-Gandhi Nagar section, the train was being operated only up to Gandhi Nagar leaving the rack of the train parked in Gandhi Nagar yard for 12 hours.

“In such a situation when rack is readily available, this train can be extended up to Rajkot. This will not only benefit the passengers, but also the railways in expanding its earnings,” the letter argued.

Mahajan further explained that if this route was found to be profitable the train can be permanently extended up to Rajkot. Thus, for the benefit of the passengers as well as the railways it seemed appropriate to extend the train the up to Rajkot, the speaker suggested.

In order to make the transition smooth the speaker also advised that the train can be further split in Gandhi Nagar and some coaches can be dispatched to Ahmadabad while rest of the train can run up to Rajkot.

Notably, the city generates huge traffic of passengers for Rajkot who travels to this Gujarat city by bus in absence of direct train. More than 10 buses are daily departing from the city for the destination. In fact, a large number of domicile of Rajkot are working in the city while their relatives live in both cities making their travel between these two cities more frequent.