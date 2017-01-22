Scientists from 19 countries visit McGilligan Centre

To discuss issues delaying use of solar cooking technology

Indore : For site visit as a part of 6th SCI World Conference 2017 on solar cooking in Vadodara, a team of renowned scientists from 19 countries visited and understood practical applications of solar energy at Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development on Saturday. Studying and researching on solar cooking technology, the scientists discussed various issues that impede the use of solar technology.

Scientists were amazed by the centre, which has 13 different types of solar cookers along with a solar PV power plant hybrid with wind. The power is generated not only in-house, but is also supplied for street lights of nearby village.

Centre director and Padmashri Janak McGilligan Palta said, “We are taking the visiting experts to Jaivik Setu for showing them organic goods.” She added that they also visited Barli Development Institute for Rural Women.

“We have installed the first largest solar community kitchen with Scheffler dishes and solar storage system in 1998 for direct cooking and also India’s only heat storage system at the institute,” Palta said. She explained that the institute trains tribal girls in various skills for their empowerment. About 7,500 girls have received training during the last 32 years.

“Indore has potential to become MP’s solar hub using solar cooking, food processing and related technologies for food parks, namkeen clusters and organic farming,” Palta added.

Sharing his experience, Deepak Gadhia from Muni Seva Ashram discussed various ways in which solar technology can be promoted. “The problem that we have come across which hurdles the use of solar powered cookers is the cost involved for an average person,” Gadhia said.He explained that most people who can afford to install solar cookers and panels are not willing to invest in them. “While technology of reducing the rates of solar technology requires mass production, we can convince people to invest in solar by considering its uses,” Gadhia said.

Sharing a case study for inspiring scientists, he talked about a man in South India who used solar cooker for his business. “When we look at solar cooker as an investment and use it for business, it seems feasible,” Gadhia said. He added that solar powered equipments can become successful on industrial scale.

Talking about technology, Gadhia said, “There are new technologies, which have boosted efficiency of solar equipments.” He discussed a technology from Denmark, where instead of glass and metal, aluminium foil is used to manufacture solar cooker.

Discussing the use of solar technology, Shanu Kaji Shrestha from Foundation for Sustainable Technologies (FoST), Nepal said, “It has been a great experience to see working solar equipments.” He explained that most people cannot afford solar technology for household usage.

“We are still a developing country and hence, we are importing solar technology and equipments from other countries,” Shrestha said. He explained that Nepal prefers imports from China over India, because of cheaper rates and higher efficiency.

“India has solar cookers that can cook in half an hour and China is offering cookers that can cook in 15 minutes,” Shrestha shared.