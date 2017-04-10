‘Save women campaign in line with Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao a must’

Indore: More than 1.82 lakh women suffer from cervical cancer every year in our country and 74,000 Indian women fall prey to the disease including over 250 from Indore. It often takes 20 years to show itself but the second-most common cancer among women in the country, accounting for 23 per cent of all cases.

Crusader against the highly preventable disease, gynecologists Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha concerned about the increasing toll and hammering the issue with government through his letters to highlight the cause of the disease and its prevention through the existing government resources.

“People are still ambivalent about the vaccine that can prevent this deadly disease. Screening of the disease can be done for free in all the health center across the country but the need of the hour is awareness,” Dr Yashlaha said.

He said that the disease can be prevented through dosage of an inexpensive vaccine and by regular screening of the disease. Dr Yashlaha started his crusade for saving women’s life by dashing off a letter to the then Union minister of health Dr Harsh Vardhan in 2014. The gynecologist was surprised with the announcement for Dr Harsh Vardhan, in his speech, to take initiatives for women health and safety.

“I wrote to the then Union minister and highlighted the number of deaths due to cervical cancer and the steps to prevent the disease through the existing resources and infrastructure.” He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his letter sent in December, 2016 to make a policy to mandatory the Pap smear test, which costs not more than Rs 5, for the women under age between 9 and 50.

“98 per cent of the patients can be saved with the small test by early detection of the disease. Like polio and other diseases, government must launch a campaign for spreading awareness of cervical cancer as well,” Dr Yashlaha’s efforts paid off when Union Minister of Health JP Nadda accepted his suggestions and directed the officials to take appropriate action for the same.

“I was informed by the Union Minister of Health that they are looking after my suggestions and also assured to direct responsible to implement the suggestions,” Dr Yashlaha added. Three simple steps government can take for preventing women from disease,