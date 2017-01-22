Sanand Nyas to hold Sanandotsav

Indore: 24th edition of Sanandotsav, an annual cultural programme by local Sanand Nyas, will be held on Sunday at local Abhay Prasahal on Racecourse Road from 6 pm onward. Cinema and TV artists including Urmila Dhangar, Rahul Saxena, Vaishali Samant, Mryunmi Deshpande, Sharvari Jamenis, Satyajit Prabhu, Bhau Kadam and Vishakha Subedar would be presenting their programmes through the evening. Entry to the programme is free of cost, according to Sanand Nyas secretary Jayant Bhise.