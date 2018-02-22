Rs 100 crore loan scam: DRT issues recovery warrant against 2 city bizmen

Indore: Amid PNB and Rotomac loan scams, Debt Recovery Tribunal has issued recovery warrant against two city industrialists. The two have defaulted on loans worth more than Rs 100 crore. A recovery inspector visited their premises on Tuesday but both were found absconding.

DRT Court Jabalpur’s second recovery officer Manish Shrivastava had issued recovery warrant for Rs 100 crore from industrialist Ramgopal Bidasaria, son of Satya Narayan and a resident of 1530 BCM Paradise Block D Nipania Road.

Following the order, recovery inspector Deepak Pachouri visited Ramgopal’s residence along with Lasudia police on Wednesday. While Ramgopal was not present, his daughter-in-law told Pachouri that her father-in-law is 98-year-old and is suffering from memory loss. She further said that following partition of ancestral assets and property Ramgopal was left with nothing to pay off the loan. She further said that owing to his ill-health, he spends most of his time in hospital.

Pachouri left but warned that Ramgopal would be arrested if he fails to clear the dues before tribunal officer’s next visit.

Rs 100 crore scam

Sources said that the bank had filed a case for recovery of Rs 44,47,41,678 on August 4, 2009 after Ramgopal failed to repay the loan. He had secured the loan of above-mentioned amount between 2000 and 2009. The total amount comes to Rs 100 crore after adding interest on the loan amount.

Property attachment initiated

Recovery inspector Deepak Pachouri initiated process for attaching flat number 1503 of BCM Paradise Building. Though the flat is in Ramgopal’s possession, it is registered in the names of Omkar Real Estate Pvt. Ltd and Koteshwar and Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Flat of another scamster seized

Earlier, Pachouri sealed residence of Satyanarayan, son of Narayandatta Tripathi and owner of firm Arvind Kumar-Ashwini Kumar located at Sapna-Sangeeta Road. Satyanarayan took a loan from Punjab National Bank and failed to repay it. The total pending dues against Satyanarayan stand at Rs 1,67,12,475. Bank officials have seized a flat on third floor of Refreshry Complex in Scheme no. 31. On court order, its valuation is underway. The flat will be auctioned.