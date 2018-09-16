Robbers target contractor’s house, flee with Rs 20k, valuables

Indore : A group of masked robbers barged into house of a building contractor and managed to flee with cash and gold jewellery from there in Gandhi Nagar area on Friday night.

The accused also attacked the contractor and also confined his family members before committing the crime. Police were clueless about the accused till filling of this report.

The incident took place in the residence of Ramavtar Mahajan in Nakshatra Township in Palakhedi area between 12 and 12.30 am. Mahajan and his family members were sleeping when the accused knocked at the door. When Mahajan opened the door, the accused barged into the house and attacked Mahajan.

The victim informed the police that robbers wore masks, so he could not be identified. They were demanding money after entering the house. They later confined Mahajan’s wife and his children in a room and took away over Rs 20000 and his wife’s gold ornaments worth thousands of rupees.

After receiving information, SP (west) Siddharth Bahuguna and ASP Manish Khatri reached the spot.

Mahajan told them that the robbers stayed for about 15 to 20 minutes and took away money and ornaments of his wife.

He further said that the robbers had called him Sir so he opened the door assuming that someone came to meet him. The victim did not reveal about the exact value of stolen valuables. Sources said Mahajan is called by his employees and others as ‘Sirji’ and the police believed that the incident was committed by someone known to the victim. However, a team is constituted and the investigation is underway.

According to ASP Khatri, the victim said that four persons entered his house and one of them attacked him with a stick before committing the crime. Some suspects have been detained by the police for questioning. Police are also collecting information about their appearances.