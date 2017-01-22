Road widening: 150 structures to be demolished today

Indore : A joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police are gearing up to carry out a major removal drive on Sunday. Over 150 constructions coming in the way of broadening of Rajmohalla-Bada Gangapati road will be razed down. Residents of the road created ruckus on Saturday demanding back lane land.

Following three major removal drives in last two years – Kanadia road, Azad Nagar road and Biyabani road – the IMC has taken up task of widening of Bada Gagapati-Rajmohalla Road. At present around one km long road is 40 to 45 feet wide. The road, as per master plan, will be widened to 100 feet. Two teams of IMC were on action on Saturday. First one was there to persuade residents to accept IMC compensation plan, while the other was busy in integration of resources to be used on Sunday to pull down the hurdles. Sources of IMC said that seven poclain machines will be pressed into service. Beside 150 officials and staff of IMC, a large number of police force will also be present during the drive. ADM Ajay Dev Sharma will supervise the law and order situation.

However, on Saturday some residents tried to demolish their marked constructions while others were resisting the action. Several times they were seen engaged in heated exchanges with the IMC officials. The road was closed down on Saturday and the traffic was diverted through nearby colonies, which caused traffic jam in Mahesh Nagar, Ramchandra Nagar, Vindhyanchal Nagar, Panchkuiya Road, Rajmohalla and Bada Ganapati area.