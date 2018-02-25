Rise in temperature causes discomfort

Indore : City’s weather turned unbearable on Saturday with the rise in day and night temperatures. Maximum temperature hovered over 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature remained above 17 degrees Celsius.

But there is some good news. The meteorological department has predicted that the temperature would decrease in next couple of days. The department officials said that change in the wind pattern would pull down temperature in next 48 hours.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal. The night temperature remained high.

“City witnessed a change in wind pattern on Saturday morning and evening. If it persists for more days, then it will result in drop in temperature by two to three degrees. Temperature would touch 38 degree Celsius mark in the first week of March,” a met department officials said.