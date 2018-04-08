Re-exam: A test of patience for students, parents & teachers

CBSE Class XII Economics paper leak

Indore : Disturbed by re-test of economics examination, students attempting Central Board of Secondary Education examination for class XII are worried as their study plan has gone awry. The teachers, students and parents talked to Free Press about the effects of re-test.

Struggling with the problem, student Avani Jain said, “After passing class XI, we have to prepare for many competitive exams, which require hard work, perseverance. Leaking of economics paper and its re-scheduling is depressing. Preparing for economics examination again and also for different competitive exams is a serious problem that we are facing at this time. Rescheduling of examination isn’t a fool-proof solution to this problem.”

Another student Ritik Shekar Jain said, “Students appearing for CLAT and IPM and similar exams have to re-work their schedule and instead of brushing up for competitive exams, they have to revise economics course. The re-examination has reduced quality time available for preparation. In a way, it is a burden for students.”

Worried students, increased cost

“Re-conducting an examination involves costs that are being ignored. Every copy costs about Rs 50. It includes expenses incurred on invigilation, examination centre and teachers’ fees etc. We are wasting paper, money and troubling students. How will it be ensured that paper won’t leak again?

Children gave their 100 percent in first attempt. Now, they are not in the frame of mind to re-start studies as many have gone out for vacations. Nobody knows what would be the level of next paper and it is worrisome.

Some students got international scholarship. The delay in results will affect their plans. Many are appearing in competitive examinations. Now, they don’t know how to manage studies for both.”

Economics teacher Rashmi Pawar

What Do They Say

“As a parent, I am shocked at the lackadaisical approach of CBSE. We never expected this kind of leak and then a re-test. It’s distressing for the children who have done well in their exam and are in no mood to get back to their books. We would request the government and all examination boards to be very careful while holding exams. It is the deciding factor for lakhs of students.”

Laura Mittal, Parent

“I am a student of class XII who had taken science stream (PCM) and economics as an optional subject.

Students of science stream have to go through competitive examinations to get admission in college of their dreams. We prepared for two years for entrance exams. We balanced our school studies with this. Dates of these examinations are in April and May. Also, our admission in these prestigious colleges depends on our class XII board results (75 percent required by all engineering colleges).

Economics is one of five subjects that affects our board results drastically. The days left for revision are less and the course for competitive examinations is humongous! (Class XI + Class XII + miscellaneous topics)

This decision has greatly affected all of us and should be withdrawn. Every hour, one student commits suicide in India, I wonder why?”

Ravi Jajodiya, Student

“While the re-test has disturbed our schedules related to vacations and college admissions, it is also mentally disturbing for us to go back to our books. Once we get free from our exams, it is difficult for us to start studies again for the same course. Another concern is that all of us had done well in the exam. Now, we fear that new paper will be difficult to attempt.”

Stuti Mittal, Student