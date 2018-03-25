Ranka Row: DAVV EC member claims VC lied

Files complaint with chancellor office after Free Press exposes the DAVV legal cell in charge indeed had filed petition against the university naming chancellor as one of the respondents.

Indore : In what could spell trouble for vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council member Dr KK Tiwari on Saturday wrote a letter to chancellor Anandiben Patel claiming that the VC had lied on university legal cell in charge Archana Ranka issue during EC meeting held on March 9.

“During the meeting, EC members had sought to know from the VC if any case or petition filed by Ranka against the university was pending, to which the VC informed us that no such case was pending,” Tiwari, who was the chancellor nominee in the EC, said in the letter.

He stated that the VC lied to the EC members as a petition WP 3477/2018 filed by Ranka was pending against the university in which chancellor, vice chancellor and exam controller had been made respondents.

“The VC kept the EC members in the dark over the issue,” he said in the letter.

Tiwari wrote the letter to the chancellor after Free Press published that Ranka had filed a petition against the DAVV naming chancellor as one of the respondents in the case pertaining to her debarment from exam and related confidential works.

He said that if Ranka had filed the petition in the capacity of an employee of the university then she should have taken an NOC from the university prior filing of the petition. The university should clear whether she had obtained the NOC from the university or not, he added.

When contacted, Dhakad rubbished the charges levelled by Tiwari. Recalling events that took place on March 9, the VC said “NSUI activists had demand removal of Ranka from DAVV legal cell stating that she was debarred from all exams and related confidential works. The matter was discussed in the meeting. As she was heading legal cell and not exam related works, the demand was rejected.”

EC minutes manipulated: Tiwari

In the letter to the Chancellor, Tiwari also alleged that minutes of EC held on March 9 were manipulated. “Shockingly, two issues on which decisions were taken in the EC meeting were missing from the copy of minutes sent to me for signature/approval,” said Tiwari in the letter.

He said that the EC had taken a decision on matter related to Ganesh Kawaida and another decision on MoU between DAVV and a Thai university which were missing from the copy of minutes. When confronted over the issues, registrar Ajay Verma said that draft of the EC minutes was sent to Tiwari and other EC members. “Corrections and objections suggested by them have been included in the final draft of EC minutes,” he said.