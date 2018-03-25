Rama Navami Today: Experience positive changes in body and life

Indore : Celebrating divine powers of goddess, women in the city prayed to receive the power to cope up with all the negativity of the city. Recognising the universal wish and hoping to fight evils of society together, some even formed informal groups for emergency help.

Culminating the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri, women and men worshipped goddess Durga and her various forms surrendering themselves to the power. Ninth-day of the festival would be celebrated as Rama Navami, the birthday of lord Rama.

Talking about the festival, homemaker Anjali Khushwah said, “Chaitra Navratri begins with the new year and new season bringing tremendous changes in our body and life.” She elaborated that during these nine days, even nature undergoes big changes climatically.

“Fasting for these nine days helps our body prepare for summers, when days are longer and we need more fluids than food,” Anjali said. She explained that it was natural way to diet without harming normal system of our body.

“Women are taking extreme diets to lose weight from switching over to only processed food like oats than opting for fruits and vegetables, so if they just fast for navratri, it can be easier and healthier for them,” dancer Smrity Aditya said. She elaborated fasting is often better than dieting as fasting allows you to have fruits and lighter food.

Discussing religious significance of the fest, Smrity said, “While Vijaydashami that follows ‘sharad navratri’ quotes the importance of being righteous and loyal, Rama Navami is more of celebration of birth and talks about the cycle of life.” She explained that ‘chitra navratri’ is mostly celebrated in North India.

Sharing her thoughts and prayers for this festival, law student Priyanka Sharma said, “I pray to goddess to gift power to women and help us in being safe in today’s unsafe India.” She has formed a group of friends who support each other and other women in staying safe.

“I don’t understand why we need to justify everything we do as women, women should be able to wear, talk, eat and walk whenever and wherever they like, but it is a long struggle and we need power to win,” Priyanka said. She quoted that prayers are not enough, women need to safe environment and strength to live in today’s world. “We need to get humanly rights and safety, not worshipped as goddess,” she added.