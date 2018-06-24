Rains bring day temp to normal

Our Staff Reporter

Indore : Pre-monsoon showers lashed the city on Saturday and kept the day temperature normal. It was the third consecutive day that the pre-monsoon rains lashing the city and 2.8 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 pm on Saturday taking the current seasons total to more than 60 mm (2.3 inches)

Rains lashed for half an hour and it was witnessed intermittently at various part of the city.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

Meanwhile, officials of regional meteorological department said that the conditions will remain same for next couple of days.

“Citizens will have to wait more for the onset of monsoon. The temperature would decrease in coming days due to pre-monsoon activities and city likely to see good spell of rains after June 25” met officials added.

While the rains provided relief for the citizens from rising humidity, frequent power cuts created trouble for them. Many colonies of the city, especially at Aerodrome Road witnessed frequent power cuts.