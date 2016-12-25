Pre-primary students share their joy with orphan kids

Celebrating X’mas and becoming Santa Claus

Indore : While most children wait for Santa Claus to bring them presents, students of Podar International School (PIS) became Santa Claus for children living in Astha orphanage. Instead of waiting for their presents, they made their way into the ‘nice-list’ of Santa Claus by bringing gifts, toys and chocolates to children living in the orphanage.

This act of kindness not only made orphans happy but also delighted them. Discussing the reason for taking students to orphanage, headmistress Heena Kakkar said, “We all keep cribbing about rich people getting richer and poor ones getting poorer, but nobody works towards changing it.”

She elaborated that inculcating values and inflicting caring emotions in children can help in changing the world.

Elaborating on the same, teacher Astha Doshi said, “We can’t teach children charity in classrooms, we have to take them out and show them world.” She explained that people work for each other when they can and feel inclined towards helping others.

“Most people live in their comfort zone, where it is difficult to image the life of these children,” Doshi said. This trip was organised to make students experience life out of their comfort zone.

Sharing experience on behalf of students, teacher Shefali Trivedi said, “Initially, students were feeling awkward, but soon they became comfortable.” She elaborated that after understanding the life of orphans, students wanted to help them.

“As students gave gifts to orphans, event students’ face glittered with children there,” Shefali said.

Simple expressions of Sweet Santa Clauses

Little Santa Clauses rejoiced and celebrated Christmas with children at the orphanage. Unlike adults who were counting their blessings and thanking god for giving them family, students were happy because they made new friends. Sharing her experience, student Nitya Trivedi said, “I like coming here, because everyone is so nice.” She felt happy because everyone welcomed them with a smile. Sisters Vedika Vyas and Vanya Vyas felt happier that they could make them smile. “We bought them gift just like our parents buy for us,” they said. Talking about his experience Khush Shukla said, “I love coming here, because everyone smiles at me.” He quickly became friends with children and talked about his new friends with joy. Quoting what Christmas means to her, Sakshi Kakreja said, “Christmas means sharing joy and this is how we celebrate it.” For her meaning of Christmas means making others smile, which inspires her parents to do the same.

Mother’s felt inspired by their child’s kindness and consideration

While waiting for their children to return from their trip, mothers of children chatted about Christmas and how one should celebrate it. Sharing her thoughts, mother of Oorja Arora said, “There can be no better way to celebrate a festival than making someone else smile.” She elaborated that her daughter waits for Christmas, because it is one day when she is very happy. Sharing her son’s experience, mother of Adhyatam Raikwar said, “I feel Adhyatam has always been very caring and considerate.” She explained that Adhyatam was excited to share his presents, as he always feels happier when he shares his belongings and makes friends. Quoting changes that such activities bring, mother of Maahir Jain said, “Our culture always highlights on giving away of things, so I feel it is not about the name of the festival rather action and activity that is making the difference.” She elaborated that students learn better through activities. Discussing her feelings about the event, mother of Yashashvi Tiwari said, “My daughter loves participating in this event and I feel it makes her softer and more social able.” She explained that Yashashvi feels compassionate about these children and comprehend their hardships. “Yashashvi is so young, but she understands and tries to make them feel better,” she added.