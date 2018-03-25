Post selection, senior professors up ante against ‘injustice’

“Dr Annapurna Bose and Dr VK Pandit are senior to the newly selected faculty. They both have more publications and experience as well but the selected one has the experience of only 4.5 years and has less publications. When it comes to marking, committee has given two marks for per year experience and these doctors should be having high marking compared to the juniors,” says a senior professor

MPMTA gheraoes dean of MGM Medical College, hand over evidence of irregularities

Indore : Just after the announcement of list of professors selected post interviews for direct recruitment under Model Service Rule-2018 in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Friday, many senior professors started protesting against the recruitments and alleged anomalies in the selection process.

The protest of senior faculties continued on Saturday as Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers Association (MPMTA) gheraoed dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora to lodge their protest. Office bearers of MPMTA also presented evidence in support of many senior faculties who were not selected over their junior for the post.

However, Dr Thora denied the charges of anomalies and returned the faculties saying that the college had followed the norms properly and selections were made on the basis of higher education and teaching experience as well.

“Some faculties had come to us with objections but we have informed them that we have followed the norms which are being maintained all across the state. Selection of faculties has been done on the basis of applicant’s experience, number of journals and time spent in teaching students. Selection process was transparent and decision was taken by the selection committee,” Dr Thora said.

Meanwhile, on condition of anonymity, a senior professor said “Dr Annapurna Bose and Dr VK Pandit are senior to the newly selected faculty. They both have more publications and experience as well but the selected one has the experience of only 4.5 years and has less publications. When it comes to marking, committee has given two marks for per year experience and these doctors should be having high marking compared to the juniors.”

He said that Dr Bose and Dr Pandit were PSC selected and they must get priority as per the norms. “Similarly, Dr Laxman Banodha and Dr Sudarshan Oriya have also been superseded by the junior ones,” the professor added.

Sources said that the committee members also took objection and suggested to select the senior ones as they will be retired soon but the suggestions were neglected.

As many as 45 faculties, 12 professors and 33 associate professors were selected after the interviews for the posts in MGM Medical College on Friday.

MPMTA president Dr Poonam Mathur and secretary Dr Rahul Rokade were not available for comments.