Pickpocket gang held, Rs 78K cash, mobiles, gold items recovered

Indore : Four persons were arrested by crime branch for their involvement in thefts in public transport vehicles on Saturday. Stolen items including cash, mobile phones and gold jewellery were recovered from their possession.

One of the accused was also involved in a theft in locked house with his other accomplices. Police are investigating the case and a search is on to nab his other aides.

As directed by senior police officials, a team of crime branch was formed to nab thieves and pickpockets in city. ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that the team was working on it when a tip off was received about some persons planning for robbery in Bhanwarkuan area. Swinging into action, the team cordoned off the area and arrested four of the thieves.

The accused identified themselves as Sabir Mohammad, Akhatar of Mhow, Vahid Ali of Khajrana and Naved Khan from Juna Risala area of the city. They have confessed to steal valuables from passengers in public transport vehicles.

Sabir confessed that he had stolen Rs 1 lakh from the pocket of a passenger in i-bus on October 11 last at Bhanwarkuan after he along with his aides Vahid, Akhtar and Saddu reached city from Mhow that day. Police have recovered Rs 78,000 from the accused.

Sabir informed police that he had committed maximum thefts with Vahid, Akhatar and Saddu in the city. The accused are involved in similar crimes for more than three years.

Gang member Naved Khan revealed to police that he was involved in many mobile thefts in the city. He used to steal mobile phones with his aide Sohel and sell them in Delhi and other cities in cheap price. So far, two mobile phones were recovered from Naved which were stolen from Sadar Bazaar area by the accused. A search is on to nab Sohel.

Similarly, crime branch team arrested Mukesh alias Golu of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area for his involvement in a theft incident in Palasia area. Stolen gold rings were recovered from the accused and he was handed over to Palasia police for further action.