PHYSIO FIT, INDIA FIT: IAP organises mini run

Indore : Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) Madhya Pradesh organised a mini run on Saturday morning to mark World Physiotherapy Day on Saturday. The exercise was aimed at spreading awareness about healthy life style.

More than 500 physiotherapists and students participated in the run, which started from Regal Square. It passed through Lantern Square, Zanjeerwala Square, YN Road before ending at Regal Square. The theme of run was, ‘Physio fit, India fit’.

Association treasurer Dr Anand Misra said mini run was organised to raise awareness among people for being healthy and also to inform them about treatment available through physiotherapy.

He said free physiotherapy camps will be organised in association with Lions Club International at Bengali Club, Gujarati Samaj Homeopathy College and Bal Vinay Mandir School on September 9. “We will provide treatment to over 1500 patients for free,” Misra said.

MAHSI celebrates physiotherapy day

MGM Allied Health Science Institute (MAHSI) organised a special camp for senior citizens on World Physiotherapy Day on Saturday.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Sharad Thora said the camp was organised to spread awareness among people.

He said MAHSI, a separate paramedical institute in MGM Medical College campus, will be inaugurated on September 14.