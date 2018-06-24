People line up on roads to greet Modi

Indore : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to rousing welcome on his short visit to the city on Saturday evening. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and nation BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomed him at the airport.

As Modi drove through the 27-km route to Nehru Stadium from the airport in a black Rover car, an enthusiastic crowd lined up on both sides of the road began to shout, “Modi, Modi” while waving at him. The crowd included people of all age groups who waited for hours to have PM’s glimpse. The city’s monuments were lit and huge cut outs of Prime Minister were displayed all across the city.

Abhishek Chouhan who waited with his two friends since 3 pm at Sayaji Hotel junction said, “I PM’s fan. I waited for two hours to see him. Taking his glimpse will remain etched in my memory forever.”

Husain Kanchwala, a shop keeper at Ring Road, said, “I shut shop early as large number of people gathered in front of my shop to see Modi. I wish he keeps coming to the city as it will help our city to become more beautiful and have well-managed traffic system.”