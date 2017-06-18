Peddler held with charas worth Rs 50,000

Indore : Narcotics wing of state police nabbed a person with charas worth Rs 50,000 from Kanadiya Bypass Road on Friday. The accused was on his way to deliver the drugs, when he was apprehended by the team.

According to additional director general (narcotics), Varun Kapoor a tip-off was received about a person in Khajrana area, supplying drugs for quite some time and about to deliver charas to someone at service road on Kanadiya Bypass on Friday evening.

Acting on the information, a team led by inspector BD Tripathi reached the site and detained a suspect after cordoning off the area. During search, charas weighted about 500 grams, worth Rs 50,000 was recovered from the accused.

The accused, identified as Firoz alias Bachchan Shah, 44, a resident of Tanzeem Nagar area of the city, confessed about delivering the charas to a person in city, but did not disclose the name of consignee. Later, he was arrested by the wing officials and booked under section 8/20 NDPS Act.