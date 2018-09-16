Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Indore / PC Sethi hospital to be inaugurated on Sept 22

PC Sethi hospital to be inaugurated on Sept 22

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 16, 2018 12:20 am
FOLLOW US:

Indore: Member of Parliament Meghraj Jain will inaugurate Government PC Sethi Hospital on September 22. Its inauguration was long awaited.

 “MP Meghraj Jain will inaugurate the new building of government PC Sethi Hospital on September 22. We didn’t get time from chief minister for it,” civil surgeon Dr MP Sharma said.

  “Some small works are pending, which will be done by PWD after inauguration. The hospital will be one of the biggest medical facilities in eastern part of city and will reduce burden of MY Hospital,” Dr Sharma added.


Inauguration of the hospital was pending due to lack of coordination between the health department and PWD as officials of both the departments had locked horns over the installation of centralised oxygen supply-line.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…