PC Sethi hospital to be inaugurated on Sept 22

Indore: Member of Parliament Meghraj Jain will inaugurate Government PC Sethi Hospital on September 22. Its inauguration was long awaited.

“MP Meghraj Jain will inaugurate the new building of government PC Sethi Hospital on September 22. We didn’t get time from chief minister for it,” civil surgeon Dr MP Sharma said.

“Some small works are pending, which will be done by PWD after inauguration. The hospital will be one of the biggest medical facilities in eastern part of city and will reduce burden of MY Hospital,” Dr Sharma added.

Inauguration of the hospital was pending due to lack of coordination between the health department and PWD as officials of both the departments had locked horns over the installation of centralised oxygen supply-line.