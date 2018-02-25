Patwari caught accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

Indore/Mhow : Lokayukta police on Saturday caught a patwari while he was accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 to stop the court order on giving possession of a land in Mhow.

According to DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Singh Baghel, Ramesh Patidar of Khajrana lodged a complaint that patwari Rohit Thakur has demanded Rs 1 lakh in two installments from him in order to prevent seizure of his land in an order passed by additional tehsildar regarding a case of land dispute in Ambachandan.

Baghel said that an order was passed by the court against Patidar in a 7 bigha land dispute case in Ambachandan against his nephews Omprakash, Shankarlal, Niranjan, Kedar, Badrilal and Ramesh. Tehsildar court also passed an order against Patidar, following which he approached Thakur to avoid land seizure and that was when Thakur demanded the bribe.

As per the plan, patwari was called at a garage on Indore Road where he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Thakur has been booked under relevant legal provisions. Further investigation is on.