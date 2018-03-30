Passengers confined for 6 hrs in Indore-Hyderabad flight

Indore: The journey, which was to complete in 1.20 hours took more than seven hours for over 40 passengers present in Indigo 6E-648 Indore-Hyderabad flight. They completed the journey in 7.40 hours out of which they spent 6.05 hours in the aircraft on late Wednesday night. They were just served snacks. The hotel stay facility was not offered to them.

The flight departed as per the schedule from the city airport at 9.30 pm for Hyderabad where it was to land at 10.50 pm. Instead of landing at Hyderabad airport, the flight landed at Chennai International Airport at 11 pm without informing passengers about it.

Satish Rathi, an ex-employee of State Bank of Indore and resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, said his son Ashish Rathi, daughter-in-law Ankita and grandson Raghav were present as passengers in the flight.

After landing at the Chennai airport passengers were informed that due to some problem at Hyderabad airport, the flight has landed in Chennai and will take off after 45 minutes. Rathi said that he tried to call his son but his phone was switched off. Then, he contacted his son-in-law who lives in Hyderabad who then contacted Indigo office through the customer care number. The caller at customer care misled and informed that flight has already landed in Hyderabad.

In the meantime, worried Rathi contacted Indigo office in Indore through customer care number from where he was also told that flight has landed in Hyderabad. After 15 minutes, the executive informed that the flight has been diverted to Bengaluru. In the meantime, Ashish contacted his father and informed him that they are in Chennai and flight will depart for Hyderabad after 45 minutes.

Rathi again contacted Indigo customer care executive and told him that the aircraft has landed at Chennai airport. He asked him to arrange for hotel stay and serve food to passengers that had women and children. Finally, the flight took off from Chennai at 4.45 am and landed at Hyderabad airport at 6.30 am. Rathi said many passengers missed the connecting international flights. No one was available from Indigo office for comment.