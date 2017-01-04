Indore: Paradise School Students discussed interesting skills with Create Stories

Indore: Exploring students’ talents, Create Stories learned about student’s perspective towards education and in turn helped students in idea generation at Scholar’s Paradise School on Tuesday. Pondering over everyday issues, students talked about various stories that inspire them.

Students talked about various interesting activities that inspire them to approach every task as a skill. Quoting the reason for conducting this session with the students, founder of Create Stories Deepak Sharma said, “Students often miss out on every day skills because of academic pressure and we are simply trying to help them in exploring and promoting such other skills.”

He elaborated that every little skill like folding a napkin, making garlands, arranging flowers, painting a picture and writing can be made into a successful career. “Unfortunately, students are only being taught academics and guided to become managers since young age,” Sharma said.

Following his explanation, school principal Rinku Jadhav said, “Being a primary school, we have time and staff to teach our children various skills.” She elaborated that the problem lies with parents who are not willing to let the child explore.

Explaining the reason and concerns of parents’, co-founder of school Aproov Jadhav said, “With the competition rising and everyone rushing to IITs and IIMs, there is a wave that is crushing children’s skills and dreams.” He elaborated that given a chance students can portray their talents in unique ways.

“We were amazed to see that even a fourth standard student can write poetry,” Jadhav said. He elaborated that the interaction and the event helped them in exploring students’ skills.

What They Say

“It was a fun to meet people from Create Stories. They talk a lot about how we can learn more skills and ensure that everything we do is an art. I loved the folding napkin idea.”

Vandan Totla

“I enjoyed talking and playing with the mentors. They encouraged me to draw and act, which are my favourite activities. I will be performing in their events.”

Abhishek Yadav

“I always loved writing but I didn’t know that people would love to read what I write. I am planning to give more time to my writing and drawing. I hope to become a writer someday.”

Rishant Gala

“I loved chatting with the mentors, especially because they did not seem like teachers trying to educate us. They were just helping us in exploring our talents. I am looking forward to next Create Stories event.”

Vansh Nagpal

“I feel the seminar was enlightening. Though we have been trying to inculcate lifestyle skills in students through our classes, but such events encourage students. I can see that students are excited and looking forward to learning new skills now.”

Swati Tomar, Teacher